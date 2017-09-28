Deborah Quazzo joins the Remind Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Remind, a leading K 12 communication platform, announced today that Deborah Quazzo has joined the company's Board of Directors.

As managing partner at venture capital firm GSV Acceleration, Quazzo brings more than 20 years of experience in the education sector to Remind, including a term on the Chicago Board of Education. "We're excited for Deborah to bring a ground-up perspective along with a thoughtful, high-level view of the sector," said Remind CEO Brian Grey . "Her background as an investor and adviser in education will be invaluable as Remind continues to gain traction in schools and districts."

Remind, which is currently used in over 90 percent of public school districts in the United States , introduced a paid product for schools and districts earlier this year. "I've been very impressed by how Remind has leveraged the network effects of K-12 penetration into a district sales model," Quazzo said. "But I was also delighted to see the passion that educators have for the product. It's an offering that makes a teacher's day more efficient, streamlines their communication, and provides more instructional time-that's an important impact."

One of the few female board directors in education technology, Quazzo also believes strongly in the value of diverse decision-making bodies. "Better decisions come from a diversity of views," she said. "It changes the breadth and tenor of conversations and helps identify blind spots that you can't see with a more homogenous group."

To Quazzo, this perspective is especially important in the education sector. "When you're building and selling a product into the K-12 system, which consists of extremely diverse groups of students, educators, and administrators, it's important to understand different communities and needs," she said. "And I think Remind is well-positioned to continue making a big difference."

About Remind: Remind is a communication platform that helps every student succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind allows school and district administrators to reach and engage with their communities and connects educators and families with the tools that help them teach and learn. Investors include First Round Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers , and Social Capital.

