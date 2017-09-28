Americans Love Streaming TV Services but Can't Give Up 'Destination Television,' J.D. Power Finds

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Sept. 28,Â Pay TV subscribers in the United States are growing increasingly satisfied with over the top streaming TV services vs. traditional cable TV, but they also are spending nearly an hour more a week watching regularly scheduled television programming than they did two years ago. That increasingly complex consumer relationship with streaming and cable television is explored in detail in a trio of J.D. Power studies released today.

The related studies are the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction StudySM; the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction StudySM; and the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Residential Telephone Service Provider Satisfaction Study.SM

"Although it seems like the world is consumed with the idea of cord-cutting in the wake of Hulu's first Emmy and the proliferation of new shows on Netflix and Amazon, the number of current pay-TV customers who plan to cut the cord has actually declined, and the number of hours spent watching old-fashioned, time-slot television is growing," said Peter Cunningham , Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Practice Lead at J.D. Power. "We're seeing a trend toward the co-existence of traditional and alternative service providers, with each offering some lessons to the other on how best to drive an increase in customer satisfaction."

Following are some of the key findings of the study:

The annual wireline studies, now in their 16th year, evaluate residential customers' experiences with TV, internet and phone services in four geographical regions: East, South, North Central and West. The ISP and telephone studies measure customer satisfaction across five factors: network performance and reliability; cost of service; billing; communication; and customer service. The TV study measures satisfaction in those same five factors plus a sixth: programming.

The 2017 U.S. wireline studies are based on responses from 27,415 customers nationwide who evaluated their cable/satellite TV, high-speed internet and telephone service providers. The studies were fielded in four waves: November 2016 , January-February 2017 , April-May 2017 and July 2017 .

