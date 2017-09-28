OutSystems Teams Up with SYNNEX to Extend Access for Low-Code App Development

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low code development, today announced a collaboration with SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE SNX), one of the leading IT distributors. SYNNEX, a Fortune 500 business process services company with more than 20,000 resellers, operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The agreement provides OutSystems with a new distribution channel in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also enables SYNNEX to offer customers and partners direct access to the industry-leading, low-code platform for digital and application transformation, as recognized by Gartner and Forrester.

"Low-code app development has entered the mainstream worldwide, as companies press to maximize their productivity, agility and ultimately, profitability," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "Our partnership with SYNNEX allows us to engage with a broader group of customers and partners, and help them quickly realize their mobility strategy through the use of our leading low-code, rapid application development platform."

The collaboration adds more than 20,000 resellers to the growing OutSystems distribution network, as well as provides a vehicle for end users to speed up their integrations. Being an approved vendor in the SYNNEX reseller ecosystem enables customers to eliminate paperwork, streamline onboarding and start building quality apps more quickly.

Working with SYNNEX also helps OutSystems build brand awareness, giving the company a chance to educate resellers, technology vendors, systems integrators and their customer bases about low-code and digital modernization.

"SYNNEX is committed to providing our IT audience with the solutions and platforms that really make a difference in their business operations," said Rob Moyer, Vice President, Software and Cloud Services Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "Low-code app development platforms are growing in popularity, in every region we serve. We're excited to provide resellers with access to what analysts and customers widely agree is leading in the space."

