The LG V30 Lights Up Every Advanced Feature on T-Mobile’s Network

T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today announced that the LG V30Â is coming to the Un carrier, and it is LIT. LG's latest superphone is packed with all the most advanced tech, so it absolutely flies on T Mobile's super advanced LTE network. We're talking gigabit class speeds and the ability to tap into the new 600 MHz spectrum T Mobile is lighting up in rural America. T Mobile customers can pre order the LG V30 starting at 5 00 a.m. PT (8 00 a.m. ET) on October 5 or grab one in store and online starting October 13 for $80 down and $30 a month on T Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan (FRP $800).

"The LG V30 does it all on T-Mobile - and it's all unlimited and freaky fast," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Putting this beast of a superphone on a carrier network is like driving a Formula One racer on a dirt road. Why would you ever do that? Unleash the V30 on America's best unlimited network!"

On the outside, the V30 is loaded - including dual rear cameras with a main 16 MP camera, a battery-friendly 6-inch OLED display and 64 GB of internal storage. That gorgeous screen makes the V30 perfect for binging your Netflix favorites, and with expandable storage on microSD, you have plenty of space to download your latest Netflix obsession before you hop on a plane. It's also IP68 water resistant and dustproof.

On the inside, the LG V30 is the latest gigabit-class smartphone to harness the power of three advanced LTE technologies already built into the T-Mobile network, meaning customers in more than 400 markets can see speeds double from before. And, the LG V30 is the first smartphone to tap into T-Mobile's new 600 MHz spectrum, which is already live in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Scarborough, Maine with more on the way.

Since 2015, T-Mobile has doubled its LTE coverage and now covers 315 million people. Thanks to ongoing network expansion, T-Mobile expects to reach 321 million people by the end of the year. The Un-carrier's new 600 MHz spectrum - which stretches from coast to coast - only strengthens T-Mobile's network in existing markets, and the new spectrum allows the Un-carrier to expand its award-winning network into rural America.

According to two recent reports from Ookla, makers of Speedtest, and OpenSignal, based on millions of results from actual wireless customers using their smartphones every day, T-Mobile's network is the fastest and just keeps getting faster while other networks continue to get slower. OpenSignal's study also showed that T-Mobile customers get an LTE signal more often than customers of any other major wireless company do.

To learn more about T-Mobile's network, visit t-mobile.com/coverage. To learn more about the LG V30, visit t-mobile.com/devices/lg-v30.

On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Offers subject to change. Gigabit-class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature. Speeds vary; typical speeds in Q2 2017 were 26.9 Mbps. Device Pricing for well-qualified customer; if you cancel wireless service remaining balance will become due. Device tax & qualifying service required; SIM starter kit or upgrade support charge may be required. 0% APR. Receive Netflix Standard 2-screen (up to $9.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ qualifying T-Mobile ONE lines. Netflix Terms of Use apply. 1 offer per T-Mobile account; may take 1-2 bill cycles. Dustproof and water-resistant based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion up to 5 feet for up to 30 minutes.

