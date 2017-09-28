Digital Bridge Appoints Jon DeLuca to Spearhead Investments in Fiber

BOCA RATON, Fla. and NEW YORK , Sept.Â Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC, a global communications infrastructure platform, today announced that Jon DeLuca has joined the leadership team as a Managing Director and Operating Partner. Â DeLuca will be responsible for executing the firm's investments in global fiber networks and businesses, leading a dedicated fiber team based at Digital Bridge's office in New York .

"Jon is a veteran fiber investor and executive, and one of the most knowledgeable people I know when it comes to the integral role fiber plays in moving data globally," said Marc Ganzi , Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge. "We already have a strong pipeline of proprietary investment opportunities in fiber, and Jon is going to help us meet the growing demand for data creation, usage and storage."

DeLuca most recently was a founder and served as President and CEO of Wilcon Holdings, LLC, a communications infrastructure provider focused on the fiber, small cell and data center markets. He played an integral role in the company's growth and eventual sale to Crown Castle International Corp. earlier this year.

"I have known the team at Digital Bridge for years, and admire the telecom infrastructure ecosystem they have created," said DeLuca. "Digital Bridge understands that the convergence of all aspects of communications infrastructure is underway, and will facilitate the densification of wireless networks and widespread adoption of next generation 5G wireless."

Prior to Wilcon, DeLuca was President and CEO at FiberNet Telecom Group, Inc., where he also served as Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO after joining the company in 1999. Earlier in his career, DeLuca worked in investment banking at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. and Lazard. He earned a BA from Trinity College .

Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins , Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment, and active management of companies in the mobile and internet infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.8B USD of equity and debt capital used to acquire and invest in all four core pillars (data centers, towers, fiber & small cells) of mobile and internet infrastructure through six businesses, including Vantage Data Centers, DataBank, ExteNet Systems, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners. For more information, please visit www.digitalbridgellc.com.

