TIBCO Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services 2017 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Sept. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, announced that Dresner Advisory Services ranked TIBCO as a Leader in two models of its 2017 Small and Mid Sized Enterprise BI Market Study Vendor Credibility and Customer Experience.

"Our placement in Dresner's Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise BI Market Study highlights the value TIBCO customers find in our products, from scalable cloud offerings to real-time analytics solutions," said Thomas Been , chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "Our continued momentum in both BI and analytics is clear evidence of our dedication to delivering solutions that change the way organizations approach digital transformation."

The Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise BI Market Study, part of the Wisdom of Crowds® research reports, examines the implementation of business intelligence (BI) in small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) compared to large businesses. As with the full BI Market Study, Dresner studied functions supporting BI, goals/objectives for BI, targeted user roles, current penetration, and future plans for BI deployment and organizational success.

"Small and mid-sized enterprises pursue many BI technologies and initiatives, and are more likely than large peers to embrace cloud computing, and less likely to pursue data warehousing or enterprise planning," said Howard Dresner , founder and chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate TIBCO on their placement as a Vendor Credibility and Customer Experience Model Leader."

When collecting the vendor rankings, this study reviewed small and mid-size enterprise companies utilizing BI technology, analyzing the market's characteristics, drivers, trends, and comparing the SME market to the large enterprise market. The report was compiled by analysts Howard Dresner and Jim Ericson , and serves as an objective source of industry research for consumers and producers of business intelligence technology.

Additionally, TIBCO Statistica™ was recently ranked first in the Dresner Advisory Services 2017 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Study and named a winner in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2017 Industry Excellence Awards.

About Dresner Advisory Services Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner , an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

About TIBCO TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

