IMT Vislink Receives Orders of Approximately $200,000 for HD Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) Equipment from Northern California County

SARASOTA, Fla. , Sept.Â xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its IMT Vislink business has received orders valued at approximately $200,000 for HD (high definition) airborne video downlink system ("AVDS") equipment from a county law enforcement agency located in Northern California . The AVDS equipment extends the efficacy of tactical operations by leveraging police airborne units, with the added benefit of interoperability and compatibility with equipment from neighboring agencies. There is also the potential of follow on orders for additional AVDS equipment from the client as they extend and upgrade their system.

The IMT Vislink AVDS comprises an integrated suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antennas that capture real-time, reliable high-definition video from helicopters and other aircraft for display at Emergency Operation Centers, mobile command units and directly to smart phones over cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Providing ground-based personnel an immediate, clear and reliable picture of what is being viewed from above allows faster and more accurate decision making in critical situations, enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement personnel.

"IMT Vislink solutions are the premier choice among public safety agencies seeking to upgrade their surveillance equipment to real-time, high-definition digital video systems," said John Procacci , Vice President of Sales for IMT. "Our solutions are renowned for their reliability, robustness and seamless integration, providing ground-based personnel a strategic and tactical overview of their missions. The impressive AVDS solution wins we have recorded are playing a key role in our continued success in law enforcement, public safety and defense markets."

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink, and xMax.

IMT has pioneered advanced digital microwave systems and is a trusted supplier to broadcast, sports and entertainment, and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. More information about IMT can be found at www.imt-solutions.com. Vislink specializes in the wireless capture, delivery and management of secure, high-quality, live video, and serves broadcast & media and public safety & surveillance markets. More information about Vislink can be found at http://www.vislink.com/.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. It was designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations, making it ideal for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida , xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

