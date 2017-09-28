UC Point Joins SoftwareONE to Deliver Global Unified Communications Solutions

SoftwareONE, the global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, today announced that UC Point, a global provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) services, will become part of its Unified Communications business. With UC Point, SoftwareONE will extend and enhance its Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams integrated offerings, as well as strengthen its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions.

The UC&C market is expanding rapidly as the modern workplace requires robust and flexible digital communications tools to be successful. According to Microsoft, 80% of the Fortune 500 are using cloud-enabled Unified Communication & Collaboration solutions. While effective and customizable UC&C solutions need to be championed by management to be used across organizations and support wider business goals, this is only possible with the right tools and partners. UC Point has worked closely with software and technology leaders in the UC&C space to create tailored customer solutions that are easy to use, customizable, secure, and highly reliable through a proprietary UC Point remote monitoring system.

"UC Point is joining forces with SoftwareONE to expand its center of excellence for Unified Communications, providing organizations with a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to maximize employee productivity and improve efficiencies with every task," said Patrick Winter, CEO of SoftwareONE. "With UC Point's global expertise in voice, video and collaboration, we are expanding our offerings to support the UC&C needs of complex global organizations, and staying ahead of the evolving market."

"Joining SoftwareONE is an amazing opportunity for our company and group of talented employees," said Markus P. Keller, founder and CEO of UC Point. "Combining our services and footprint in multiple regions with SoftwareONE's global presence and existing Unified Communication & Collaboration offerings, we can deliver one of the industry's most comprehensive, enterprise-grade voice, video and collaboration suites."

UC Point's employees will join the SoftwareONE UC&C organization.

About UC Point

UC Point, founded in 1998, is a leading provider of global Unified Communications & Collaboration services. The holistic service offerings include managed services and dedicated offerings including: network analysis, Skype for Business implementation support, and worldwide 24/7 support. In 2012, UC Point was elected as the first worldwide Microsoft "Global Premier Support Lync Partner". Three years later, the company was named a Microsoft Skype for Business Partner for new meetings and voice services in Office 365. Today, UC Point has become a market leader for Skype for Business and Enterprise Voice with a customer base in over 60 countries and is part of the "Skype Operating Framework" partner community. For further information, please visit www.uc-point.com or follow us on Twitter.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE, the global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Portfolio Management (SPM) and Software Asset Management (SAM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 3,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Symantec, McAfee, and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.