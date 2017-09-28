Conterra Announces New Area Sales Manager for the El Paso Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept.Â Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. has announced that Roy Lambert has joined the company to manage the expansion of its services to enterprise customers in the EL Paso, Texas metropolitan area.

Mr. Lambert is a native of the area with deep ties to the community and comes with a wealth of experience within the telecommunications industry. Mr. Lambert spent the last two years with Time Warner Cable, now Spectrum, as a technical sales engineer. He previously was the telecommunications manager at Plan B Networks for over 10 years where he grew revenue 15% year-over-year leading the sales, project management, technical and customer service organizations.

Mr. Lambert joins Conterra as the El Paso Area Sales Manager to continue Conterra's recent successes providing fiber-optic and Internet services to the enterprise community, including businesses, school districts, healthcare providers and non-profits. Mr. Lambert commented, "I am excited to start a new challenge at Conterra and look forward to delivering much needed high-bandwidth communication services in the greater El Paso area. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company, which has over a 10-year history of serving the state."

Josephine Bernson , Conterra's Director of Enterprise Sales, said, "Roy's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Conterra team. We view his role as part of our ongoing commitment to the El Paso market. Our continuing fiber network expansion and the increasing bandwidth needs of local businesses led us to look for a leader who is well established in the community and shares our focus on serving customers. I'm confident that Roy will play a leading role in providing and implementing high-quality network connectivity and Internet solutions for our clients."

About Conterra Broadband Conterra is a national provider of managed fiber-based, carrier-grade telecommunications solutions for schools, healthcare providers, telecom carriers, municipalities and enterprises that require bandwidth intensive, network connectivity and Internet services. Conterra, and its subsidiaries, currently provide these services to over 3,000 locations throughout the United States . For more information about Conterra, visit www.Conterra.com or call 877-365-6701.

