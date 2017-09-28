Conterra Announces New Area Sales Manager for Louisiana

HESSMER, La. , Sept.Â Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. has announced that Travis Franks has accepted a new role within the company as its Louisiana Area Sales Manager.Â Â Â

Mr. Franks has 20 years of experience within the telecommunications industry. For the past 17 years, Mr. Franks has worked for Detel Wireless, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conterra, serving the broadband needs of Louisiana's school districts. He is a life-long resident of Louisiana , as well as the mayor of Hessmer .

As Conterra's new Louisiana Area Sales Manager, Mr. Franks will continue to build upon his years of success serving the telecommunication needs of the state's school districts, while expanding the company's telecomm services reach to include the state's local businesses and other enterprise customers.

Mr. Franks commented, "I am excited to leverage our statewide fiber-optic network and our experience in providing high-performance communication services to Louisiana's school districts to meet the broadband and Internet connectivity needs of the local business community. I am very pleased to take on this new role with Conterra, which has a 15-year history of serving our great state."

Josephine Bernson , Conterra's Director of Enterprise Sales, said, "Travis's wealth of experience, industry knowledge and local community involvement has already made him a key member of our Conterra team in Louisiana . We view his new role as an integral part of our continuing commitment to the state. Our fiber network expansion and the increasing bandwidth needs of local businesses led us to look for a leader like Travis, who is established in the community and shares our vision and focus on serving customers. We are confident that he will excel in his new management role providing and implementing high-quality broadband and Internet solutions for our clients."

About Conterra Broadband Conterra is a national provider of managed fiber-based, carrier-grade telecommunications solutions for schools, healthcare providers, telecom carriers, municipalities and enterprises that require bandwidth intensive, network connectivity and Internet services. Conterra, and its subsidiaries, currently provide these services to over 3,000 locations throughout the United States . For more information about Conterra, visit www.Conterra.com or call 877-365-6701.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conterra-announces-new-area-sales-manager-for-louisiana-300527079.html

SOURCE Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.

http://www.Conterra.com