Conterra Announces New Area Sales Manager for the Carolinas Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept.Â Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. has announced that Mary Hoglund has joined the company to manage the expansion of its services to enterprise customers in the Carolinas market.

Ms. Hoglund is a long-time resident of the Carolinas with deep ties to the community and comes with a wealth of experience within the telecommunications industry. Ms. Hoglund spent the last five years with Level 3 Communications and the former TW Telecom where she focused on network solution sales to diverse enterprise organizations. She previously held various commercial sales positions with Verizon and AT&T.

Ms. Hoglund joins Conterra as the Carolinas Area Sales Manager to continue Conterra's recent successes providing fiber-optic and Internet services to the enterprise community, including businesses, school districts, healthcare providers and non-profits. Ms. Hoglund commented, "I am excited to start a new challenge at Conterra and look forward to delivering much needed high-bandwidth communication services throughout the Carolinas. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that has a nearly a 20-year history of serving the area's exploding telecom services needs."

Josephine Bernson , Conterra's Director of Enterprise Sales, said, "Mary's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to the Conterra team. We view her role as part of our ongoing commitment to the Carolinas' enterprise market. Conterra's recent acquisition of Broadplex, our continuing fiber network expansion, and the increasing bandwidth needs of local businesses, led us to look for a local leader who is well established in the community and shares our focus on serving customers. I'm confident that Mary will play a leading role in providing and implementing high-quality network connectivity and Internet solutions for our clients."

