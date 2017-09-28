Radio Direction Finder Market - Segmentation Analysis and Forecasts by Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global radio direction finder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global Radio Direction Finder Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The primary use of RDF is to estimate the direction of an emitter by the measurement and evaluation of electromagnetic field parameters. The azimuth α (which is the horizontal angle or direction of a compass bearing) is used for determining the direction, and the measurement of elevation ε is used for emitters installed on flying platforms for finding the direction of shortwave signals.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global radio direction finder market into three major segments by application. They are:

Vessel traffic service

The safety and efficiency of vessel traffic is ensured through the integration of different technologies like radar, RDFs, global positioning systems (GPS), differential global positioning systems (DGPS), and hydrological and meteorological sensors. These give a complete topographical picture of an area, allowing operators to interact with and guide a vessel continuously.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "RDF systems that are meant for vessel traffic service uses are generally operated in a network with other systems. Also, more than two RDF systems are often used collaboratively for triangulating. These RDFs are primarily used for the identification of ships and for stationary coast surveillance, the signals for which are transmitted on the very high-frequency radio band."

SAR

People who are in distress situations need to be quickly and accurately found and rescued to maximize the success of the rescue operation, irrespective of the prevailing conditions. Modern rescue forces work on all available emergency frequencies such as the 121.5 MHz, 243 MHz, and 406 MHz channels, as well as the 19 Cospas/Sarsat channels. SAR RDF systems can be installed on land vehicles.

"Vessels like aircraft or ships that transmit on the emergency distress frequencies are dependent on the beacons and RDF equipment installed onboard for guiding SAR teams. Traditionally, homing systems were used for steering rescue vehicles to the distress source, which ideally should be within 30 to 40 nautical miles of the system," says Jujhar.

Air traffic control

Air traffic control RDFs allow controllers on the ground to transmit QDMs (magnetic bearings to a station) to the pilot and to check and validate position reports received from the aircraft. By integrating bearing information into a radar screen, radio messages can be immediately assigned to the right targets on the radar display.

EUROCONTROL, or European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, recently installed Rohde & Schwarz's RDF at its Maastricht Upper Area Control Center (MUAC) in the Netherlands to ensure the added safety and security of air traffic in the Northern European region.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

