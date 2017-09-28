TSAT Expands its Canadian Satellite Offerings with Alpine Satcom Partnership

OSLO, Norway , Sept.Â TSAT, a leading supplier of satellite communications networking solutions for the utility market, today announced its partnership with Alpine Satcom. Alpine and TSAT will be working together as the new TSAT 4000 platform rolls out into utility and other industrial IoT applications. The partnership expands the TSAT offering beyond equipment to include spectrum leases, installation, network management and hub services. The first TSAT 4000 hub is to be installed near Calgary , with first service trials beginning in Q1 2018.

"The utility and Industrial IoT market is a significant opportunity for satellite service providers," says Christian Bergan , TSAT's vice president of sales and marketing. "Companies around the world are extending the scope of IoT networks to mission-critical infrastructure in rugged and remote locations. TSAT 4000 enables remote site networking at a low operational cost. We want to equip organizations with greater visibility and intelligence into their operations so they can improve productivity, safety and efficiency."

Graeme Watson , President of Alpine Satcom states that TSAT's robust technology is the perfect fit for Alpine Satcom's growing line of satellite based technology and services. "Through Alpine's Smart IoT service, our customers are deploying low profile, private & secure satellite connections able to reach their most remote operations with the lowest operational costs in the industry"

About TSAT

TSAT is a leading supplier of specialized satellite communications management of mission critical infrastructure in harsh and hard to reach remote locations. Over its 21 year history TSAT has installed more than 150 satellite ground networks globally. These system are noted for low operation expense and ease of operation.TSAT is headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo, Norway .

About Alpine Satcom

Formed in 2016 by a team of experienced satellite communications professionals, Alpine Satcom provides commercial grade satellite communications and installation solutions to the Canadian industrial market. info@alpinesatcom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsat-expands-its-canadian-satellite-offerings-with-alpine-satcom-partnership-300527008.html

SOURCE TSAT