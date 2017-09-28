Cloudify Appoints NFV and SDN Pioneer Krish Prabhu as Strategic Advisor

Cloudify, provider of cloud native software for automating operations for application and network services, today announced that Dr. Krish A. Prabhu, technology leader and veteran of global telecommunications industry leaders, has joined the company as a special strategic advisor.

Prabhu most recently served as president of AT&T Labs and chief technology officer, where he led the flagship network transformation project, driving a revolutionary approach to open Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) on a global scale and automating network operations and control functions. This project now serves as the primary codebase for the Linux Foundation Project ONAP (Open Network Automation Project) on which Cloudify and AT&T have collaborated and are both platinum founding members. ONAP is garnering much attention in the telecommunications industry and is a leading contender to become the reference model for many global telecoms looking to undertake Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and NFV.

In his capacity as strategic advisor to Cloudify, Prabhu will leverage more than 35 years of technological leadership in the networking industry, providing guidance on delivering the next generation of NFV and SDN innovation. In his book, "Building the Network of the Future: Getting Smarter, Faster, and More Flexible with a Software Centric Approach" (John Donovan, Krish Prabhu), he describes his passion for building networks on principles of openness and standardization to achieve evolvability, flexibility, security and scale.

"Krish brings to Cloudify decades of experience driving top-tier networking companies with a deep market understanding of the need for open, agile networks, having experienced the limitations of static networking firsthand," say Zeev Bikowsky, CEO of Cloudify. "With his wealth of first-hand knowledge, he can contribute immensely to our efforts to architect future-proof and innovative networking solutions to face the challenges yet ahead of scale, distribution, edge and security."

"Cloudify is uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of the next-generation of NFV and SDN through its commitment to open source and open standards," said Prabhu. "I am truly excited at having the opportunity to work with the Cloudify team to contribute at the leading edge of the industry and be a part of this great transformational journey."

Prabhu has served as a strategic advisor and a senior executive at some of the most prominent networking companies around the globe. At AT&T, Prabhu was responsible for the company's global technology direction, including network innovation, product development and research, the intellectual property organization and the global supply chain organization. Prior to this, Mr. Prabhu was chief executive officer of Tellabs. Earlier in his career, he held several management positions at Alcatel in Paris from 1991 to 2001, including serving as chief operating officer from 1999 to 2001.

Prabhu earned his Master of Science degree and doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He received his Master of Science in physics from the Indian Institute of Technology and his Bachelor of Science in physics from Bangalore University. Prabhu has received a number of industry recognitions and accolades, including being inducted into the University of Texas at Arlington's Engineering Hall of Achievement in 2016.

About Cloudify

Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company's Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, a consortium defining open source, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies.

Cloudify has corporate offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at cloudify.co.