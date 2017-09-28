Perficient to Demonstrate Skype for Business Contact Center Solution at Microsoft Ignite 2017

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000Â and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it is demonstrating its new Clarity Connect contact center solution and customer relationship management integration during Microsoft Ignite 2017, continuing through Sept. 29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Clarity Connect provides Microsoft customers with a quality cloud contact center solution developed exclusively for Microsoft Skype for Business that works with Office 365 to help organizations extend their platform investments and deliver better customer care. Skype for Business combines voice, instant messaging, audio, video, and web conferencing into a richer, more simplified solution that improves business collaboration and engagement.

Perficient's new native integration, Clarity Connect for Salesforce, extends the platform's functionality to Salesforce customers, allowing them to take full advantage of the communication and collaboration features of Skype for Business and Office 365, as well as leverage Salesforce for a unified view of information during conversations with customers.

Microsoft Ignite is Microsoft's largest and most comprehensive event, with more than 20,000 technology professionals and enterprise developers expected to attend, including experts in Microsoft Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, and Skype for Business.

Perficient is demonstrating Clarity Connect for Salesforce throughout Microsoft Ignite at booth No. 1035. Experts there are also discussing the company's approach to digital transformation - a holistic approach to modernizing every aspect of an organization. From strategy to operations, technology to culture, digital transformation requires businesses to rethink how they deliver value to their customers.

"We are thrilled to be at Microsoft Ignite this year, and we're excited to demonstrate Clarity Connect for Salesforce," said Matt McGillen, vice president of Perficient's Microsoft national business unit. "This has been an exciting year for us, and we are eager to share with Ignite attendees our solutions for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft SharePoint, and now our custom developed Skype for Business solution with Clarity Connect."

Perficient has helped enterprise customers move more than four million users to the Microsoft Cloud. Perficient employs more than 450 Microsoft-focused consultants, including more than 125 Microsoft Cloud consultants. Perficient is Microsoft's 2017 Messaging Partner of the Year, Performance Partner of the Year, and U.S. EPG Partner of the Year for Office 365.

Perficient is also a member of the newly formed Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance, a strategic collaboration designed to accelerate digitally enhanced business through the sharing of best practices, thought leadership, and solution innovation built on Microsoft's cloud platform.

Founded in 1998, Perficient has grown from a startup to an industry leader serving clients from locations across North America, Europe, China, and India. Perficient partners with Microsoft and other leading technology vendors to deliver digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions and support. Perficient is also at the forefront of industry thought leadership on digital transformation.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000Â® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient's professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, a Platinum Level IBM business partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Adobe Premier Partner, and a Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

