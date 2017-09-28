Smart City Joins City of Anaheim & Visit Anaheim for Grand Opening of the Anaheim Convention Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. , Sept.Â Smart City Networks, the country's leading telecommunications provider for the hospitality and convention industry, recently joined leaders from the City of Anaheim in celebrating the grand opening of the Anaheim Convention Center's ACC North.

Smart City Networks renewed its contract with the Anaheim Convention Center in 2014. Part of the commitment included Smart City playing a key role in expansion efforts. The Smart City team worked in tandem with the design team to lay out an optimized wireless design to allow for elite technology integration into the design of the facility. The brand new, state of the art network can accommodate high profile, high demand shows and meetings.

The Anaheim network installation continues Smart City's history as the premier designer of wireless technologies in the convention industry in the United States . This is the 17th major convention facility just in the last four years for which Smart City has developed a high-density wireless design plan and marks the 31st facility expansion project since 1987.

"Anaheim has been a valued partner of Smart City for nearly 30 years," said Mark Haley , President of Smart City Networks. "We want to congratulate the Anaheim team on their new world-class facility. The dense network and advanced technology incorporated into the new building set a new standard in the industry."

ACC North, which officially opened for business on September 26, 2017 , is the convention center's seventh major expansion. The expansion added 200,000 square feet of flexible space and secures the ACC's position as the largest convention center on the West Coast.

"ACC North promises to elevate the Anaheim Convention Center to new heights," said Tom Morton , Executive Director of the Anaheim Convention Center. "Our new facility is the new gold standard for flexible design in meeting, ballroom and exhibit space with state of the art technology."

In the months following the grand opening, the new Anaheim Convention Center will host large events such as the Best Buy Retail Holiday Leadership Meeting, BlizzCon 2017, and the American Heart Association 2017 Scientific Sessions.

About Smart City Networks:

Smart City Networks, the industry leader in event telecommunications and technology, designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, data network engineering, security, and monitoring. With over 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S. in their portfolio, Smart City annually supports over 3,000 convention and meetings, accounting for over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

About the City of Anaheim

Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney's original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim's thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city's neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.

