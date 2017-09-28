Global Unified Communication Market to 2025 - Research and Markets

The "Global Unified Communication Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Unified Communication market was valued at US$ 37.33 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 106.44 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 - 2025.

The unified communication market observed significant growth and increased demand in the last five years. Organizations have started to appreciate benefits of unified communication solutions and now investing in packaged communication solutions instead of using standalone Instant Messaging (IM), collaboration and mobility solutions. Continuous evolutions in unified communication technologies and rising investment in Internet Protocol (IP) infrastructure are expected to drive this market growth in the near future. The unified communication market is expected to see the double digit growth through the forecast period.

The global unified communication industry comprises large numbers of established players offer their solutions to global clients. These players have better programs for solution developers to extend their platforms with respect to changing business needs. Large and mid size players in the industry are focusing on their customer support services in order to gain competitive advantage in this industry. Vendors are also focusing on development of advanced solutions to support real-time communication.

