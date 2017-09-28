Hammer Fiber Board of Directors appoints new corporate secretary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. , Sept.Â Michael Adamcik has been appointed Corporate Secretary of Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings (OTC HMMR), effective immediately.Â Â Mr. Adamcik comes from the management team of Hammer's wholly owned subsidiary, Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, D B A Hammer Fiber.Â Mr. Adamcik has served various roles at Hammer Fiber since its founding and has been instrumental in the continued development and success of the corporation.Â

Hammer Fiber has also selected Brian Snyder to serve in the new role of Director of Corporate Strategy. Mr. Snyder is being replaced in his former role by Michael Yankowski as Director of Marketing and Sales. The adjustments are being made in order to more efficiently facilitate Hammer Fiber's expansion plans and customer acquisition for its pre-5g wireless fiber product.

Commenting on the personnel changes, Hammer Fiber's CEO Mark Stogdill said, "As we expand, its crucial to continue using our current talent in ways that maximizes their impact and to seek new talent to move us forward. These recent moves will allow us to effectively pursue several new opportunities that have presented themselves, while continuing proper corporate governance. I am excited about these changes and the opportunities that they will facilitate as Hammer continues to grow. "

About Hammer Fiber Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Fiber, a New Jersey -based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey , as well as carrier services in Philadelphia and New York . Hammer Fiber serves residential and small business markets with high capacity broadband, voice and video through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer WirelessÂ® AIR technology. For more information visit http://www.hammerfiber.com

