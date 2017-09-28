Gogo Announces New Seatback Product for Wireless In-flight Entertainment

CHICAGO , Sept.Â Gogo (NASDAQ GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, announced today that it has partnered with Delta Air Lines (NYSE DAL) and Delta Flight Products, Delta's subsidiary aircraft interiors company, to launch Gogo Vision Touch.

Gogo Vision Touch is Gogo's new seatback product that allows for wireless streaming of in-flight entertainment content like Delta Studio, Delta's suite of onboard entertainment, to a tablet permanently mounted to the back of a seat, in addition to a customer's personal device. Gogo Vision Touch will be installed by Bombardier in conjunction with Gogo's industry-leading 2Ku connectivity technology on Bombardier CS100 aircraft.

"Bringing the latest in-flight entertainment technology to our customers is a part of our ongoing effort to enhance the customer experience through innovation," said Gil West , Delta's Chief Operating Officer. "The new system from Gogo that our Delta Flight Products team played a key role in designing will feature all free in-flight entertainment via Delta Studio, wirelessly."

"Delta and Bombardier brought a lot of ingenuity to this program and have enabled it to come to life," said Jon Cobin , Gogo's chief commercial officer. "We're pleased to work so closely with our largest partner to help them realize their goal of redefining the business of inflight entertainment with a cost-effective solution."

"Delta's CS100 will be the first C Series aircraft to offer in-flight connectivity to passengers as of 2018. This new feature will be a great addition to the unparalleled passenger experience the C Series already offers," added Rob Dewar , Vice President, C Series aircraft program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Gogo Vision Touch is installed in concert with Gogo's 2Ku solution and leverages Gogo's in-cabin network technology - server, modem and wireless access points - to wirelessly bring entertainment to the seat. The system is engineered to be simple, inexpensive, lightweight and modular, prioritizing ease of use and maintenance for our customers.

Today, Gogo is the leader in wireless in-flight entertainment through its Gogo Vision product, which leverages the same technology to wirelessly bring content to a passengers' own device. That product is installed on more than 2,500 aircraft. Gogo Vision Touch will provide a similar experience to Gogo Vision but, rather than streaming content only to a passengers' own device, the in-flight entertainment content will also be delivered to a fixed tablet in the seat.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and we develop customizable services for our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada . Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16 .3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, C Series and CS100 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

About Delta

Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2017, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the sixth time in seven years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented six consecutive years. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 315 destinations in 54 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta , Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City , Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul , and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub, Google.com/+Delta, and Facebook.com/delta.

Investor Relations Contact: Varvara Alva ir@gogoair.com Media Relations Contact: Meredith Payette pr@gogoair.com

