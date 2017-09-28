Market Sizing Can Help in Identifying Accurate Target Markets in the Telecom Industry, Says Infiniti

Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market sizing assessment on the telecom industry. The client, a leading telecom industry player, wanted to understand the complexities associated with market segmentation. The client wanted to understand the current market performance and potential opportunities available to them in the telecom market space.

According to the market sizing assessment experts at Infiniti, "As a result of many challenges such as cost competitiveness, high carrier consolidation, and race towards innovating better technologies, many telecom industry players have started adopting market sizing solutions to assess the potential of their products."

The global telecommunications market is undergoing major transformations due to ongoing innovations and developments. The market for telecommunication is expected to grow since people are increasingly dependent on telecom products and services for their daily communication needs. It has also been noted that factors such as the advent of advanced technologies, intense competition, and investments in wireless technologies are posing a challenge for the telecom industry stakeholders.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client collect data and identify risks influencing the telecom industry. The client was able to evaluate the potential for its products and increase their offerings in more than ten countries. Also, the client identified new niche markets and minimized risks across different locations.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

This market sizing assessment provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market sizing assessment offered predictive insights on:

View the complete market sizing assessment here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/telecom-equipment-market-sizing

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.