Spectrum Enterprise Expands Availability of Hosted Voice Solution

STAMFORD, Conn. , Sept. Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications (NASDQ CHTR), today announced the expanded availability of Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice, a core component of the hosted communications portfolio. The service is now available in 14 states, with planned availability across Spectrum Enterprise's national footprint by the end of 2017. Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice helps clients simplify the management and maintenance of their communications services, acquire the latest technology without any upfront capital expenditure and pay a predictable monthly service charge.

A fully-managed, cloud-based business solution, Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice delivers secure and reliable unified communications by replacing on-premises Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems with virtual environments accessed through a dedicated and secure fiber connection. Spectrum Enterprise offers a complete solution including design and implementation services, equipment and software installations and training and support.

"Reliable communications are the foundation of every business and essential for ensuring client satisfaction and loyalty," said Joseph DeLotto , VP, Voice and Unified Communications Products, Spectrum Enterprise. "Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice gives multi-location businesses a full-featured, unified communications solution that helps to create a flexible work environment, boosts collaboration and enables employees to connect anytime from any location."

Faced with an increased customer demand for order fulfillment, Guardian Logistics Solutions discovered that its existing voice service could not scale with its business growth. They teamed with Spectrum Enterprise to implement the hosted voice solution that is helping Guardian Logistics to deliver exceptional customer communications and accelerate ecommerce order fulfillment to better meet the shipping needs of its customers.

"As our business expanded, we noticed that we were experiencing spotty phone quality due to our existing cloud-based voice provider using the same fiber line for both voice and data," said Brent Smith , President, Guardian Logistics. "We decided to expand our business with Spectrum Enterprise because they run voice services on their own fiber network, providing better and more dedicated service."

Additional benefits of the new Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice include:

For more information, visit Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice.

Guardian Logistics is a full service logistics company with a 95,000 square foot state of the art distribution facility in Durham, North Carolina . It offers logistics management, white glove delivery, airfreight deliveries, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfilment, reverse logistics and freight distribution throughout North Carolina and portions of South Carolina and Virginia. For more information on Guardian Logistics, please visit www.glsnc.com.

About Spectrum Enterprise Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions: Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions, Managed Application, Cloud Infrastructure and Managed Hosting Services. Our industry-leading team of experts work closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing these solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

Spectrum Enterprise and Spectrum Enterprise Hosted Voice are registered trademarks of Charter Communications

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-enterprise-expands-availability-of-hosted-voice-solution-300526789.html

SOURCE Spectrum Enterprise