CoreDial Expands C-Suite as Market and Company Accelerate

CoreDial, LLC, a leading SaaS platform provider enabling channel success with cloud communications, today announced Warren Barratt as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Barratt brings over 30 years of finance, accounting and management experience, as well as extensive experience in raising public and private capital, managing merger and acquisition transactions, and building and optimizing corporate infrastructures, to the management team. In his role at CoreDial, Barratt will oversee the company's finance, accounting and administrative functions.

"CoreDial continues to experience significant growth in both its partner community, and the number of customers and seats on the SwitchConnex platform. To further fuel that success, we are expanding our leadership team to add strong talent, like Warren," said Alan Rihm, CEO, CoreDial. "Warren has a deep understanding of how to help companies like CoreDial navigate through our next phase of growth. He has a keen interest in building upon our corporate culture and helping our team and channel partners to succeed, all while accelerating profitable growth. Warren will be integral to helping us to strengthen our momentum throughout the marketplace."

Barratt started his career with Price Waterhouse and has since served as CFO for a variety of private and public companies in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and services industries. Prior to joining CoreDial, Barratt served as CFO at ARXAN, a leader in application protection solutions for financial services, mobile payments, healthcare, automotive, gaming and entertainment. Prior to ARXAN, he served as CFO at CyOptics, a provider of optical chips for high-speed optical networks in the access, enterprise/data center and long haul/metro segments of the telecom industry and for other emerging end-market applications such as defense and avionics, high-performance computing, medial and security.

"CoreDial is known for its commitment to supporting its partner community, and we will leverage my background in finance to create new lucrative opportunities for our growing channel ecosystem," Barratt said. "I look forward to working with such a talented team and further enabling the channel to compete and win in the cloud communications space."

About CoreDial CoreDial is a leading SaaS platform provider that empowers more than 700 channel partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to more than 23,000 businesses.

CoreDial's platform, SwitchConnex, enables the channel to quickly and cost effectively sell, deliver, manage and invoice for reliable, private label cloud communication services - including UCaaS, hosted PBX, mobility, SIP trunking services, and SD-WAN.

SwitchConnex combined with CoreDial's business model and talented team of industry experts provide the foundation on which MSPs, VARs, and IT Solutions Providers are able to leverage their own brand to strengthen their trusted advisor status with customers, enhance delivery, service and support, and build a margin-rich recurring revenue business that can stand the test of time.

