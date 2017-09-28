Grandstream Expands Networking Solutions Portfolio with addition of an Outdoor Long-Range WiFi Access Point

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award winning unified communications solutions, today announced a new addition to their GWN series of Networking Solutions. The GWN7600LR is the first long range outdoor WiFi Access Point in Grandstream's portfolio. Ideal for outdoor long range WiFi solutions and optimized for secure low latency voice & video applications, the GWN7600LR features top tier 300 meter WiFi coverage range, supports 450 WiFi clients and offers weatherproof, cold heat resistant casing. Like all of Grandstream's GWN series WiFi Access Points, the GWN7600LR offers the easiest installation and self management capability on the market thanks to its controller less design, which allows the GWN7600LR to control and manage up to 30 other GWN series APs.

This 802.11ac Wave-2 WiFi Access Point packs a portfolio of high-end networking features that allow businesses to offer highly competitive indoor/outdoor WiFi solutions, including:

"The GWN7600LR represents the next step in the expansion of our GWN series of Networking Solutions," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "This device allows our channel partners and resellers to go beyond traditional indoor deployments and offer their customers powerful outdoor, long-range WiFi solutions. The GWN7600LR, like all other GWN series models, allows businesses to create high-end networking solutions that are easy to install and manage, secure to operate, and optimized for voice & video applications."

Price and Availability

The GWN7600LR will be generally available by the end of September 2017 through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $139 USD.

