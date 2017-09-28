Catapult Ranked 8th Best Place to Work in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DALLAS , Sept.Â Catapult, a leading IT consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized as a "2017 Best Place to Work" in the Dallas Fort Worth area by the Dallas Business Journal. Catapult is consistently acknowledged as a leading employer in Texas , including recently being recognized as the 4th Best Company to Work for in Texas in the medium category by the Texas Society of Human Resource Management and Texas Association of Business in March of 2017. Â

The final ranking of the "Best 100 Companies to Work" in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was announced at a picnic celebration on Thursday, September 21 at the RoughRiders Stadium in Frisco, Texas , where Catapult ranked 8th in its small business category. Catapult was recognized for career mobility, work/life balance, trust in senior management, as well as its strong culture and values.

"It was such an honor to receive this award and to come together with other top places to work in the DFW area," said Gary Farris , Catapult's General Manager, South Central Mid-America region. "At Catapult, we strive to create a place where employees love their jobs, where they can add value based on their individual strengths, and ultimately where they can call Catapult their home away from home."

ABOUT CATAPULT Catapult is a full-service consulting firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients based on their priorities and timeframes. As a 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. We work on behalf of our clients to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin , Dallas , Denver , Houston , Phoenix , San Antonio , Tampa and Washington, D.C.

