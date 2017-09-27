Kaymera Joins the VMware Mobile Security Alliance to Provide Advanced Mobile Defense Solutions

Kaymera Technologies Ltd, the leader in mobile security for enterprises and sensitive government domains, has today announced that it has joined the VMware Mobile Security Alliance.

Kaymera's Adaptive Mobile Threat Defense (AMTD) solution, uses advanced machine learning and risk analytics to provide real time, risk-based and context-aware threat detection. Now, thanks to this integration between Kaymera's AMTD and the VMware Workspace ONE digital workspace platform powered by VMware AirWatch technology, the connected solutions can apply effective risk based threat mitigation in real time and actively protect corporate assets.

Kaymera's AMTD with VMware Workspace ONE can automatically stop access to sensitive information on high-risk mobile devices to protect any organization from contamination, and enforce security and compliance policies based on the level of risk identified in real-time by Kaymera's advanced Contextual-Aware Risk Engine (CARE). The solution adds advanced threat detection and mitigation capabilities on top of VMware Workspace ONE mobile management for comprehensive mobile security.

This new offering, automates mitigation and security policy enforcement which protects enterprises from leaking sensitive information from risky mobile devices. Once a device has been deemed risky by Kaymera's AMTD - whether by malware infection, rogue applications, network level risks, or OS level vulnerabilities, that device can be automatically blocked from accessing sensitive information or excluded from the corporate network entirely. Active protection also includes the ability to enable automatic VPN tunneling if the user is accessing risky network. Enforcement rules can be created in a single place and enforced across the entire system.

"Kaymera's main mission is to enable mobility and productivity across the entire employee base while providing ultimate security and keeping corporate assets safe," said Avi Rosen, Kaymera's CEO. "With this integration, risky devices can be identified by the Kaymera AMTD system in real time and thus, restrictive security policies can be enforced by VMware Workspace ONE to block or restrict the access of this risk device following well-defined security policies managed by IT."

Kaymera's AMTD combined with the VMware Workspace ONE digital workspace platform allows organizations to:

"Mobile Security Alliance members are committed to an open platform approach integrating APIs to simplify mobile security administration and remediation to enable customers with comprehensive protection against threats on mobile devices, applications and networks," said Ashish Jain, vice president, Product Management, End-User Computing, VMware. "We welcome Kaymera to the Mobile Security Alliance. With this integration, VMware Workspace ONE will be able to leverage Kaymera AMTD and deliver a more contextual and secure end user experience."

The solution is available today. To learn more about how Kaymera's Adaptive Mobile Threat Defense protects organizations and prevents mobile threats without compromising user experience, productivity or privacy, visit https://www.kaymera.com/mobile-threat-defense/.

About Kaymera Technologies LTD

Kaymera offers government agencies, enterprises and SMEs worldwide the most powerful and versatile Mobile Threat Defense platform. With a contextual, self-learning risk analytics engine and multi-layer mitigation capabilities at its core, the platform can detect, prevent and protect against any mobile threat - in real time. Our rich portfolio ranges from hardened mobile devices serving the most sensitive personnel, to powerful mobile threat defense apps continuously protecting all other organizational assets. Kaymera balances mobile functionality, usability and productivity with uncompromising security - optimally engaging mitigation measures on demand per the specific threat and employee's context.

VMware, Mobile Security Alliance, AirWatch and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.