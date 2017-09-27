GlobalMed Taps Telehealth Expert, Gigi Sorenson, to Lead Clinical Integration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Sept.Â GlobalMed, an international provider of telehealth solutions, announced today that Gigi Sorenson has joined the company as Director of Clinical Integration. Sorenson's three decades of experience implementing new care delivery solutions, including telehealth, will strengthen GlobalMed's ability to enhance product and business process delivery with even greater clinical intent.

Sorenson comes to GlobalMed from Northern Arizona Healthcare, Flagstaff Medical Center, where she worked for 15 years. Most recently, she was Director of Telehealth & Community Connected Care. In this role, she led the strategic and administrative oversight for planning, development and implementation of a system-focused, comprehensive telehealth program. In parallel, she developed and implemented a remote patient monitoring program as well as a direct-to-consumer virtual urgent care product.

"I am thrilled to be joining GlobalMed, a company that I regard as a pioneer in telehealth solutions," said Sorenson. "I have always been impressed with their dedication to creating products and services that enhance patient access. I look forward to working with the company's leaders to transform healthcare by making telehealth a standard practice of care delivery."

"Gigi's significant experience with successful care delivery and telehealth implementations will provide valuable expertise to GlobalMed as we execute on our strategic imperatives," said Joel Barthelemy , Chief Executive Officer, GlobalMed. "We are thrilled that she has agreed to join our team to ensure the successful clinical integration of our telehealth solutions at health systems worldwide."

Earlier in her career, Sorenson held clinical positions focused on cardiovascular health at Freeport Health Network, Rockford Cardiology Associates, Saint Anthony Medical Center and Rockford Memorial Hospital.

A firm believer in giving back, Sorenson has been doing missionary work for 14 years through FaithWorks, a non-profit organization with a medical mission that runs primary care clinics in remote areas in Mexico and Tanzania .

Sorenson holds both an MS and BS in Nursing from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL. She is Lean Six Sigma certified and is an active member of the American Telemedicine Association and the Arizona Telemedicine Council.

About GlobalMedÂ®

GlobalMed's evidence-based telehealth solutions power the largest telehealth programs in the world, facilitating 3.5 million consults each year, enhancing diagnostics and improving patient outcomes in 55 countries. GlobalMed is the only vertically integrated provider of products and technology that deliver HIPAA-compliant video collaboration among healthcare professionals and patients, regardless of location. GlobalMed partners with leading medical groups, healthcare enterprises and government, and is the telehealth provider for the White House.

Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB).

