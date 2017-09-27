NTT Com Expands DRaaS Offering by Leveraging Microsoft Azure Site Recovery

Today at Microsoft Ignite 2017, NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT GroupÂ (TYO 9432), announced that it has enhanced its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering by leveraging Microsoft Azure Site Recovery. Providing capabilities previously too expensive or complex for on premises solutions, the new DRaaS offering enables replication of enterprise workloads to an NTT Com data center or Microsoft Azure, assuring real time business continuity (BC) in the case of unexpected server failures or planned downtime.

One of the world's largest cloud, network and data center providers, NTT Com has brought its global IT capabilities to DRaaS; and for the last several years, leading technology analysts have positioned NTT Com as one of the top providers in this space. An automated disaster recovery software solution, Microsoft Azure Site Recovery is built upon the capabilities of Azure, named by Gartner as a leader in multiple cloud categories. The integration of Azure Site Recovery within NTT Com's managed services platform provides a powerful, flexible and affordable enterprise solution that overcomes limitations and reduces costs.

"With no capital investment and paying for only the resources they consume, enterprise customers can replicate their primary environment to NTT Com or to Microsoft Azure, depending on their requirements," said Justin Bannister, Product Manager, North America, for NTT Com. "This is a key differentiator - with NTT Com's full suite of managed cloud and DRaaS services, customers can securely replicate workloads that don't fit in the public cloud to an NTT Com data center. They have options."

In addition to replication, NTT Com's DRaaS offering provides full-scale planning, implementation, testing and management. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Hosting Partner with a team of Azure experts, NTT Com takes a consultative approach, providing customizable solutions that best fit an enterprise's physical and virtualized environments, service level agreement (SLA) needs, and recovery point and recovery time objective (RPO/RTO) targets. A one-stop shop, NTT Com fully manages a customer's DRaaS solution, including event response, monitoring, recovery plan testing, and operation. Microsoft technology supports the offering's expansive capabilities.

"Your customers expect your systems to be online 24x7.Â Microsoft Azure Site Recovery is modern disaster recovery technology that is easy to use, cost effective and reliable," said Scott Woodgate, director, Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. "As an Azure cloud service, it's easy to test your solution without the complexities associated with traditional on-premises disaster recovery.Â We are pleased that NTT Com, a global ICT leader with an extensive managed services portfolio of its own, is now offering this service."

As the great cloud migration continues, enterprises are encountering new risks and finding new ways to mitigate them. Among the customers who have piloted NTT Com's comprehensive DRaaS, powered by Microsoft Azure Site Recovery, is real estate software development company, IDC Global. "With NTT Com's DRaaS capability based on Azure Site Recovery we were able to meet the technical and business requirements of our client (a major US state government agency) by replicating their workload between NTT Com's bicoastal datacenters located in Northern Virginia and the San Francisco Bay Area," said Drew Clarke, VP Technology, IDC Global.

