CSF and Aerialink: Winners of the 2017 Somos Tech Breakthrough Award

CHICAGO , Sept.Â CSF Corporation and its subsidiary Aerialink LLC are proud to announce that their Conversations SaaS application is the recipient of this year's Somos Tech Breakthrough Award. Somos, Inc. is the provider of trusted, neutral toll free numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry.Â

The inaugural Somos industry awards, which were announced yesterday at the annual Somos Users Summit in Chicago , recognize individuals or companies for their outstanding examples of leadership or innovation in the toll-free industry under three award categories. CSF and Aerialink were nominated for all three awards and chosen as the winners of the Tech Breakthrough of The Year award.

As industry leaders in voice and text communications for businesses, CSF and Aerialink are helping companies to text-enable their toll-free and standard business phone numbers through their robust cloud communications platform and innovative Conversations application solutions.

The Conversations application enables centralized management of all text conversations across an organization. It combines enterprise-class features such as centralized management of customer communications; easy and flexible administration; a shared inbox approach for team collaboration; message forwarding to get a text inquiry in the hands of the right people; SMS text forwarding to an email inbox or a mobile messaging app; and much more.

The companies also provide a white-label edition of Conversations including customizable marketing materials that facilitate service providers in educating their customers on the importance of text-enablement.

Rich Scanlon , CEO of CSF, commented, "What inspires us as a company are the opportunities to continually innovate and enhance our solutions with features that matter to our customers. Conversations delivers these needs through a design that is built for teams, and for organizations with multiple locations and functional areas."

"Text-enabling their phone numbers can be one of the most powerful tools for any business looking to connect further with their customers," said Aerialink's President Chris Currie . "I am thrilled that our Conversations application is being recognized for its powerful, yet easy-to-use conversational text messaging capabilities, which help businesses with toll-free and standard numbers deepen the relationships they have with their customers."

About CSF

CSF Corporation is the leading SaaS provider for toll-free provisioning, texting, and least cost routing (LCR). With over 100 carrier and independent RespOrg customers, our flagship offering, 8MSÂ® Cloud, helps our clients save time and money by simplifying and automating toll-free voice and text provisioning and reducing carrier costs through optimized LCR.

For more information, visit www.csfcorp.com.

About Aerialink

Aerialinkâ„¢ LLC provides a robust cloud communications platform enabling global delivery of SMS, and MMS messaging. From small to large enterprises, businesses rely on Aerialink for fast and reliable message delivery to any of our supported 1,200 mobile networks in 220 countries. Aerialink serves as a trusted advisor to customers, leveraging industry knowledge in communications best practices, assisting in service selection and implementation, and delivering superior technical support.

Aerialink, a subsidiary of CSF Corporation, was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in the U.S. For further information, visit www.aerialink.com.

