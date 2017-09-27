Bulk TV & Internet Ranks #7 in TBJ Best Places to Work

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept.Â Bulk TV & Internet, a leading provider of television, high speed Internet access and voice solutions servicing more than 450,000 rooms in commercial properties nationally, announces their inclusion among the list of Best Places to Work in the Triangle by the Triangle Business Journal. This is the seventh year Bulk TV has been named among the list of esteemed businesses throughout the Raleigh , Durham and Chapel Hill area of North Carolina .

As a full service integrator, Bulk TV delivers DIRECTV content platforms, commercial-grade TVs, wireless network solutions and Mitel voice systems. The company also provides its customers with engineering and fulfillment services, project management, installation, remote monitoring and technical support. The company's 158 full-time employees support their client base from the corporate office and distribution facility, both located in Raleigh . There were 50 companies included on the list, and Bulk TV ranked #7 within the large company category.

"The contributions of our team have driven the success of the company, and we recognize the value of investing in our employees," said Tom Conley , president of Bulk TV. "As we have grown, we have made it a priority to provide employees with an enjoyable workplace with unique benefits."

Bulk TV offers a variety of perks to boost employee morale, including an outstanding benefits package, bonus opportunities, 401K with employer match, free fitness center memberships, complimentary tickets to NC State Fair and Carolina Hurricanes games, quarterly corporate outings, and weekly catered lunches. The company also recently moved to a new corporate campus that offers an onsite fitness facility, basketball court, and walking/biking trails.

"The camaraderie between employees is evident at Bulk TV," said Blake Cavanagh , national account manager for Bulk TV who has been with the company for five years. "The owners sponsor regular team outings and events that draw employees closer to each other, which helps build a strong overall team. Our industry is rapidly changing, but Bulk TV is equipped with the best staff from top to bottom to overcome and deliver on our customers' needs. Ultimately the people, the products, and customer base make Bulk TV a great place to work."

The winners were chosen following a confidential employee survey process distributed by Quantum Workplace, a third party administrator. Once nominated, a minimum threshold of participation had to be met in order for the company to be eligible.

"Employees are the lifeblood of any company," says TBJ Publisher Jason Christie . "These 50 companies have demonstrated belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses."

The Best Places to Work awards ceremony took place on September 22, 2017 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center in Morrisville, NC .

About Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV) is a leading integrator of television, wireless network and voice solutions designed to meet the unique needs of commercial properties such as hotels, hospitals, senior living communities, and universities. Bulk TV provides television services to more than 450,000 rooms nationwide including free-to-guest programming and digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top content delivery solutions. Each custom engineered system receives thorough quality assurance throughout every step of the process, which includes design, project management, professional installation and 24/7 x 365 technical support. In addition to award-winning video solutions, Bulk TV also offers high-speed Internet access services in partnership with Blueprint RF and Mitel voice systems. For more information, visit www.bulktv.com.

