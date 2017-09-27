Pasternack Introduces New Line Of Waveguide To Coax Adapters In Sizes WR-10 To WR-430

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept.Â Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new line of waveguide to coax adapters that cover a frequency range of 1.7 GHz to 110 GHz in 21 waveguide bands. Typical applications include instrumentation, test benches, high efficiency RF Microwave transmission, SATCOM, MILCOM, radar and telecom.

Pasternack's series of waveguide to coax adapters is made up of 89 models in sizes of WR-10 to WR-430. These adapters are offered in a broad selection of waveguide sizes, flanges, connectors and materials. They support 13 different types of coax connectors and are available with UG (square/round cover), CMR, CPR and UDR-style flanges. These waveguide to coax adapters deliver VSWR performance as low as 1.15:1 and are available with aluminum, gold-plated aluminum or painted copper alloy finishes.

"We are pleased to offer this full range of waveguide to coax adapters covering 21 bands from 1.7GHz to 110GHz with 13 coax connector options and various types of flanges. These waveguide to coax adapters perfectly complement our rapidly expanding portfolio of waveguide products designed to meet the stringent requirements and urgent needs of our customers," said Steven Pong , Product Manager.

Pasternack's waveguide to coax adapters are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/waveguide-to-coax-adapters.html.

