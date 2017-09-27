SightSpace Pro Mobile Expands Augmented and Virtual Reality for Architecture and Construction

BOULDER, Colo. , Sept.Â Limitless ComputingÂ Inc., the award winning leading provider of 3D mobile Augmented Reality (AR), today announced SightSpaceÂ Pro 4.0 for immersive and interactive visualization of 3D models in real world environments for Apple and Android users.

SightSpace Pro now supports Apple's ARKit, and combined with geolocation technology, provides a complete AR experience for Apple users from the office to the field.

For easy access from anywhere, at any time, Apple and Android users can simply sign in to SightSpace Pro with their Google account and find their models, including those stored on the SightSpace Cloud.

"Communicating design visions with clients and colleagues has been a challenge for many architecture and construction professionals," commented Jeffrey Franklin , CTO, Limitless Computing Inc. "By emailing a SightSpace Share Code to a client, our users can share projects securely with any metadata they choose. Anywhere there is a Share Code - in email, on blueprints, on a construction site - anyone with a mobile device can have an interactive, immersive, Augmented Reality experience. It's Augmented Reality for everyone."

SightSpace Pro provides an Augmented and Virtual Reality experience for all major 3D modelling software, including Trimble SketchUp, Autodesk, Graphisoft ArchiCAD, Solidworks, and .DWG.

About Limitless Computing Boulder, CO -based Limitless Computing Inc. is an award-winning boutique mobile company specializing in Augmented Reality. With over 350,000 users of SightSpaceÂ® mobile Augmented Reality, Limitless Computing has brought real-time visualization to the AEC industry and 3D modeling software. (www.LimitlessComputing.com)

