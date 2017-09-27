Genesys Makes Customer Experience Simpler with Microsoft Office 365 Integration

ORLANDO, Fla. , Sept. GenesysÂ (www.genesys.com), a global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, announced today at the annual Microsoft Ignite conference that the Genesys Customer Experience Platform is now available for Microsoft Office 365. This capability, combined with certified support for Skype for Business Server, allows customers to protect their long term IT investments in flexible hybrid, private, or public cloud deployments, and enables a smooth and flexible migration to the cloud.

As companies continue the shift from using a private branch exchange (PBX) to unified and cloud communications, an impediment to full migration has often been the integration of rich contact center capabilities. With Genesys now supporting Office 365 for its PureEngageâ„¢ and PureCloud by Genesysâ„¢ offerings, organizations can benefit from a fully integrated suite of contact center solutions for voice and digital channels, workforce virtualization and efficiency, and self-service functions, all within a homogeneous environment.

"We seek to align ourselves with other innovative companies around the world, like Microsoft, that believe in the value of delivering great customer experiences," said Merijn te Booij, chief marketing officer of Genesys. "In a move that's sure to benefit our joint customers even further, we've deepened our alliance once again. This new native integration between the Genesys Customer Experience Platform and both Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business Server helps organizations provide more seamless, consistent and contextual customer journeys."

Genesys is a Microsoft Gold Partner and its certified support for Skype for Business Server assures compatibility and reliability for investment protection. Key new advantages resulting from native integration with Office 365 include:

"We are pleased that Genesys is now expanding its collaboration with Microsoft. By supporting Microsoft Office 365, they will further enrich the omnichannel customer experience and help companies of all sizes transition to the cloud easily," said Lori Wright , general manager for Microsoft Teams and Skype at Microsoft.

To further connect and complete customer journeys, Genesys platform users also benefit from an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, the customer relationship management solutions that help sales, marketing, and customer care teams work as one to deliver personal experiences across every interaction of the business.

Genesys made this "best of suite" announcement during Microsoft Ignite, the annual technology conference taking place September 25-29 in Orlando . Attendees can visit booth #1927 to see Genesys demonstrate how its solutions combine with Office 365 to help businesses plan their transition to the cloud without compromising omnichannel customer experience capabilities.

About Genesys GenesysÂ® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel, every day. Over 10,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

Contacts: Rachel Faulkner Senior Manager, PR Genesys rachel.faulkner@genesys.com +1 317-715-8109

Lisa Hawes Sterling Communications genesys@sterlingpr.com +1 408-395-5500

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-makes-customer-experience-simpler-with-microsoft-office-365-integration-300526415.html

SOURCE Genesys

http://www.genesys.com