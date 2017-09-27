AT&T Launches Fixed Wireless Internet in Rural and Underserved Areas in 9 New States

DALLAS , Sept.Â AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet1 for rural and underserved locations needing home internet is now available to residents and small businesses in 9 new states.

This rollout, now in 18 states, began earlier this year and is part of our FCC Connect America Fund commitment. We now deliver Fixed Wireless Internet across over 160,000 locations. We plan to provide access to over 400,000 locations by the end of this year, and over 1.1 million locations by 2020.

Our Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps. The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers' homes or businesses. This is an efficient way to deliver high-quality, high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.

"Closing the connectivity gap is a top priority for us," said Cheryl Choy , vice president, wired voice and internet products at AT&T. "Access to fast and reliable internet is a game changer in today's world. This service will bring countless opportunities for more customers in underserved rural locations."

Residents and businesses in parts of these 9 new states can sign up for service in areas where it is available:

We already offer the service in parts of Alabama , Georgia , Florida , Kentucky , Mississippi , North Carolina , South Carolina , Tennessee and Louisiana.

"For many rural families and communities, the introduction of this service from AT&T will mark a new era of increased broadband speeds and access to cheaper and more diverse content." said Bret Swanson, president, Entropy Economics. "AT&T's move into these new communities will also yield additional economic benefits and can help create new jobs."

To learn more about Fixed Wireless Internet from AT&T, go to att.com/internet/fixed-wireless.html.

1Includes 160GB data allowance per month. Req's installation of AT&T outdoor antenna & indoor Residential Gateway. $10 /50GB of additional data up to a max of $200 /mo.

