Talman Consultants, LLC Announces Move To National Building

CHICAGO , Sept.Â Talman Consultants, LLC (Talman), one of the fastest growing engineering design consulting firms in Chicago , announced today its move to the National Building located at 125 S Clark Street, Chicago, IL in the heart of Chicago's Loop District.

In August, Talman announced its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) securing its commitment to foster diversity, broaden its reach and create partnerships with client organizations who recognize the economic and competitive advantage created by working with WBE and DBE businesses.

Talman has successfully grown sales and revenue since its start in July 2016 . Founded by Katherine Latham , managing partner and subsequently joined by James Norton , partner, Talman's client partners including many of the industry's leading telecommunications providers from Crown Castle to Verizon and the national leader in energy construction, NPL Construction Co. In a little more than a year, the firm has gone from 1 client to more than 10 and from 1 to almost 20 staff members.

"Simply put, we've outgrown our current office space," says Latham, founder and managing partner. "As a growing and thriving engineering design firm with deep roots in the Chicago market, we secured a space which allows us to expand our operations strategically and continue to be a part of the vibrant Chicago community. The National Building is centrally located and convenient to employees and clients alike."

Added Norton, partner, "Talman has a culture and entrepreneurial approach to growing not only ours but that of our client's businesses. This move demonstrates how excited we are about our future and the future of Chicago as a home base to do business."

About Talman Consultants, LLC

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBE and DBE-certified engineering design consulting firm specializing in telecommunications and utility infrastructure management. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage, based on a wealth of knowledge in both the design and construction of complex infrastructure projects.

Based in Chicago , the firm has more than 50 years of combined industry experience. Talman has satellite offices in Seattle and Dallas , providing a range of services including consulting, engineering design and review, regulatory compliance, leadership consensus buildingâ„¢, project life cycle optimization, permit acquisition and construction oversight. For more information visit: www.talmanconsultants.com.

