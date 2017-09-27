T-Systems Introduces Video Analytics-as-a-Service

TEMPE, Ariz. , Sept.Â T Systems, Deutsche Telekom's corporate customer arm, is introducing "Video Analytics as a Service" (VAaaS). This complete turnkey service is designed to help enterprises derive real time value through the use of advanced analytics of existing or new video surveillance, visibility applications, storage, local and cloud computing, in a very simple way all delivered on a pure OpEx basis and allowing customers to leverage existing video surveillance investments.

Accurate real-time knowledge of events in business, combined with actual insight into visitors, who they are, what their interests and motives may be, will not only change how enterprises engage with and serve their customers, but will also improve the safety and security of businesses at large. T-Systems' VAaaS also allows businesses to tailor effective marketing messages and address the right audience and demographics, thanks to precise and timely information about who their customers are.

Knowing that in order for enterprises to effectively design, develop, and deploy Video Analytics, enterprises need a solution provider that will equip them with all the necessary building blocks to gain real insight and business value out of video surveillance-combined with stable API's for integration with existing systems-T-Systems developed their latest service offering.

T-Systems' VAaaS is a completely hardware agnostic analytics solution that can work with virtually any existing video surveillance system but also includes all integral pieces to a new system implementation. Leveraging relationships with industry leading providers such as video analytics partner OSI, as well as camera and other hardware manufacturers, T-Systems will offer market leading solutions that also include the data connectivity needed to transport the video feed to the cloud for additional analytics and storage, as well as servers to process facial recognition feeds locally to minimize latency concerns and loads on data networks.

As one of the global leaders in safe, stable, and private cloud, T-Systems also leverages their global data centers to make it easy to deploy and manage implementations from anywhere around the world, with remote management capabilities. T-Systems' veteran teams are able to integrate Video Analytics data with any ERP or other system of record thanks to their vast experience in integrations globally to SAP, Oracle, and others allowing its customers to really take advantage of current system investments whilst taking full advantage of this highly advanced Video Analytics solution.

"The service is designed as an easy-to-use, easy-to-buy, turn-key solution which allows our customers, in the simplest and most streamlined way possible, to take full advantage of our Video Analytics-as-a-Service solution with frictionless implementation and a simple monthly cost-per-analytics-filter-per-camera fee structure, without any CapEx investment needed," said Paul Warrenfelt, Senior VP, Sales Region Americas and Managing Director, North America .

About T-Systems

With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 46,000 employees, and external revenue in excess of 9 billion dollars (2015), T-Systems is one of the world's leading providers of information and communications technology (ICT). T-Systems offers a range of integrated solutions for business customers, including the secure operation of legacy systems and classic ICT services, the transformation to cloud-based services (including tailored infrastructure, platforms and software) as well as data analytics, the Internet of Things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and Industrial Internet. This is all made possible thanks to its global reach in fixed-network and mobile communications, its highly secure data centers, a comprehensive cloud ecosystem built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and the ability to offer top levels of security.

More information:

http://www.t-systems.com

https://www.facebook.com/TSystemsNorthAmerica/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-systems-introduces-video-analytics-as-a-service-300526165.html

SOURCE T-Systems

http://www.t-systems.com