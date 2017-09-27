Qualys Launches Disruptive File Integrity Monitoring Cloud App for Simplified Detection of Unauthorized Change and Policy Violations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Sept. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud based security and compliance solutions, today announced general availability of its highly scalable and centralized File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) Cloud App, a new extension to the Qualys Cloud Platform that reduces the cost and complexity of detecting policy and compliance related changes across sprawling IT environments, and for compliance with increasingly prescriptive regulations.

Qualys FIM logs and centrally tracks file change events across global IT systems and a variety of enterprise operating systems to provide customers a simple way to achieve centralized cloud-based visibility of activity resulting from normal patching and administrative tasks, change control exceptions or violations, or malicious activity - then report on that system activity as part of compliance mandates.

"Increased regulations and growing security concerns are driving enterprises to consider larger, global FIM deployments," said Rob Ayoub , Research Director in IDC's Security Products program. "Deploying FIM via a cloud-based security and compliance platform will allow these enterprises to easily scale these efforts and take advantage of a consolidated security solution to achieve compliance on a global scale while reducing the high costs of multiple point products."

"Current FIM tools have failed large organizations trying to scale across global IT environments, while smaller organizations struggle to get these critical security controls in place and address compliance requirements at a price they can afford," said Philippe Courtot , chairman, and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "Leveraging our Cloud Agent technology, the Qualys FIM Cloud App drastically reduces both the effort and cost required to monitor IT security and compliance globally and gain confidence in IT systems."

Real-time change detection is necessary to achieve a solid base of operational hygiene across diverse cloud and on-premise environments containing rapidly changing assets, without putting undue strain on systems and budgets. It is also increasingly required by regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a mandatory control along with vulnerability management. As a cloud-based service, Qualys FIM allows teams to eliminate the expense of deploying and maintaining a point solution in order to globally comply with change control policy enforcement and change monitoring requirements.

Qualys FIM can be activated instantly via the same Qualys Cloud Agent used for assessing vulnerabilities and configurations. This single agent sends real-time critical change event data and supporting details to the cloud for efficient, cost-effective monitoring and correlation. A centralized dashboard and powerful event search engine help users mine that information to identify critical changes, incidents, and audit risks.

The initial release of the Qualys FIM app offers:

Availability and Pricing Qualys FIM is generally available to customers today. Pricing is based on number of assets where the Qualys Cloud Agent for FIM is installed and annual subscriptions start at $4,995 .

Planned capabilities in future releases include the ability to view text file change details; change incident tracking; manual event review workflow; automated change event correlation; file history view; dynamic response prioritization; and integration with external change control approval systems.

Additional Resources:

About Qualys Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 9,300 customers in more than 120 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HP Enterprise, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, the Qualys logo and QualysGuard are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

MEDIA CONTACT David Conner Qualys, Inc. dconner@qualys.com 650-801-6196

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualys-launches-disruptive-file-integrity-monitoring-cloud-app-for-simplified-detection-of-unauthorized-change-and-policy-violations-300526401.html

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

http://www.qualys.com