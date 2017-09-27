US Signal Launches DRaaS Tiers for Customized Protection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , Sept.Â Grand Rapids, Michigan based US Signal Â today announced it has enhanced its popular disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering to include two service tiers standard and premium. Doing so will allow the IT solution provider's customers to customize their DR plans to meet specific business requirements and risk profiles.

Tiers Offer Protection Level Choices

With both tiers of US Signal's DRaaS solution, a customer's primary production environment is continuously replicated to a US Signal cloud environment or between multiple US Signal data centers. When needed, a replicated instance of the environment can be deployed within minutes. The fully managed service includes coordinated bi-annual testing and a playbook that's updated monthly to account for any environment changes.

The service tiers are differentiated by recovery resources and performance guarantees. The premium tier is geared towards the more immediate recovery requirements for mission-critical workloads. It includes priority event restoration over standard workloads; service level-defined storage performance; guaranteed compute, memory and storage resources; and a service level agreement for recovery time objective (RTO).

The standard tier provides comparable data protection but is designed to accommodate less critical workloads. Restoration takes place after premium workloads have been restored. Storage performance, resource capacity, and RTO are delivered "best effort". Because there are no associated service level objectives, the standard tier DRaaS solution can ensure the recovery of less-essential workloads but at a lower cost than a one-size-fits-all DR service.

US Signal Builds Strength in DRaaS Market

Demand for DRaaS solutions continues to grow due to the increasing importance of data to most businesses' operations and the rising threat of cyber-attacks and other disasters that can result in data loss. According to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, the current value of the DRaaS market is $2.02 billion and could reach $3.73 billion by 2021.

US Signal has established a strong reputation in the IT service industry for its data protection solutions, including DRaaS. The company recently upgraded the Zerto software that powers its DRaaS solution. Among the benefits of the Zerto 5.0 software is that it can accommodate hypervisor-based "one-to-many" replication for protecting multiple workloads across different data center sites.

New DRaaS Promotion Running Through Date

To kick off the launch of its DRaaS service tiers, US Signal is offering one free month of DRaaS and complimentary onboarding for contacts of 12 months or longer signed by December 31, 2017 . The offer applies to both the standard and premium service tiers. For more information, go to http://www.ussignal.com/draas-freemonth

About US Signal

US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider of secure, reliable network, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection and disaster recovery services - all powered by its expanÂ­sive, robust fiber network. With over 14,000 miles of lit fiber and metro rings in strategic markets, US Signal offers one of the Midwest's largest, fully deployed networks. The company also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of manÂ­aged services and professional services. For more information, visit: www.ussignal.com

Media Contact: Carilyn Booker 616.295.5458 Cbooker@ussignal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-signal-launches-draas-tiers-for-customized-protection-300526586.html

SOURCE US Signal

https://ussignal.com