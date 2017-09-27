RingCentral Glip Wins Gold Stevie Award in Messaging Category at the 2017 International Business Awards

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, has won a Gold Stevie Award in Messaging as part of the 14th Annual International Business Awards. The International Business Awards honor accomplishments by companies serving all aspects of work life.

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive thousands of entries across industries and the globe. More than 200 professionals worldwide judge the nominees and determine the winners over a two-month span. RingCentral took home the following Gold Stevie Award:

The judges expressed enthusiasm about RingCentral Glip as a team messaging and collaboration solution, which earned the gold award, calling it a "brilliant idea" and stating that it's "easy to navigate and simple to use." Additionally, the judges noted its value in today's fast-paced digital world: "RingCentral's collaborative communications solution is a key catalyst for the mobile workforce."

RingCentral Glip is a team messaging and collaboration solution that enables greater team engagement and enhanced worker productivity. By combining chat, video, screen sharing, voice calling, task management, and many other capabilities into a single platform, RingCentral Glip eliminates the friction of switching between multiple modes of communication. RingCentral Glip allows users to focus on the people they are collaborating with, rather than the tools they have to manage.

"This recognition is a testament to the innovative ways in which RingCentral empowers businesses to effectively communicate, collaborate, and connect," said Michael Peachey, vice president of user experience at RingCentral. "We are proud to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our solutions that enable companies to adapt to the modern, multi-modal way in which today's workforce chooses to get work done."

Recently, RingCentral Glip was also recognized by Constellation Research as a leading contender for Enterprise Group Messaging. The recognition came as part of the Constellation Research ShortList program, through which Constellation analysts identify the leading industry products.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at stevieawards.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

