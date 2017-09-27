Media Alert: Recondo Technology to Host Webinar on Automating Prior Authorization Requests

DENVER , Sept.Â Recondo Technology is hosting a complimentary webinar on how hospitals can automate one of their most onerous administrative tasks, requesting prior authorization from payers for scheduled services. Members of the media, hospital revenue cycle professionals and others interested in learning how automation can obtain information from payers at an unprecedented speed and scale are invited to attend.

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 , 12-1 p.m., Mountain Time .

WHY ATTEND: Attendees will learn how to increase the efficiency of staff currently tasked with managing pre-certification requests. Healthcare organizations are increasingly taking on the responsibility of obtaining prior authorization from payers on behalf of physicians. While this provides more control over assuring authorizations are in place before services are performed, it creates a mountain of work for administrative personnel.

In the enlightening webinar "AuthInitiate: Recondo's Latest Authorization Break-Through," attendees will see up close how Recondo Technology's patented ReconBotsâ„¢ automate much of this work instead. Additionally, attendees will learn how Recondo automates almost the entire authorization process, including retrieving authorization status-approved or denied with reason for denial-and then routes the answers to hospital's employees and systems of choice.

Attendees will also hear directly from the Mercy health system on the results it's currently seeing with Recondo's AuthInitiate.

After viewing the webinar, attendees will have a fundamental understanding of the following:

With the goal of infusing the pre-service revenue cycle with newfound efficiency, Recondo launched AuthInitiateâ„¢ in early 2017 as the newest module of its industry-leading Authorization-Denial Prevention (Auth-DP) suite of solutions. The solution was developed with close input from health systems such as Mercy (MO), St. Francis Hospital, Baylor Scott & White Health and others.

Clients' interest in co-developing AuthInitiate stems from the tremendous amount of expensive manual work involved in obtaining authorizations. For large multi-facility IDNs, that can require significant numbers of employees or writing sizeable outsourcing checks.

About Recondo Technology

Recondo's cloud-based solutions deliver industry leading automated, accurate, and actionable financial clarity to all participants within the healthcare revenue cycle. Recognized by Black Book Research as one of the top three leaders in revenue cycle management software, Recondo empowers more than 900 hospitals with solutions that connect providers, payers, and patients to ensure proper payments across the care continuum. The company's patented software and expertise streamline operations and allow providers to be paid more, faster, and at a cheaper cost. Recondo brings efficiencies and cost savings to patient access through to payment processing-a continuum today where inaccuracy and inefficiencies currently cost U.S. healthcare a staggering $480 billion per year. Learn more at www.recondotech.com.

