AT&T Extends Intellectual Property License with TiVo Through 2025

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced it has extended its existing intellectual property (IP) license with AT&T, one of the world's largest pay TV providers. The companies had previously announced a 7 year license renewal at the end of 2015. This extension will provide AT&T with a license to TiVo's patent portfolios through 2025.

"We are pleased that AT&T has extended its existing license agreement," said Tom Carson, president and CEO, TiVo. "TiVo's IP helps leading pay-TV providers deliver unique and personalized entertainment to consumers, now and well into the future."

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and IP for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovations touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

