Zedge to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Zedge, Inc., (NYSE MKT ZDGE) will report its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 (the three and twelve months, respectively, ended July 31, 2017) earnings release will be both filed on a Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern on October 18th.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-6061 (International) at least five minutes before the 5:00 PM Eastern start, ask for the Zedge earnings conference call, and enter the conference ID: 7596341

The call will also be webcast through this URL: http://services.choruscall.com/links/zdge171018C8rjqToL.html

Following the call and continuing through October 25, 2017, a replay will be available through the Zedge investor relations website and by calling 1-877-344-7529 (US toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the Replay Access Code: 10111394

About Zedge:

Zedge (NYSE MKT:ZDGE) is a content platform and global leader in smartphone personalization with more than 260 million app installs and 31 million monthly active users. People use Zedge to make their smartphones more personal - to express their emotions, tastes and interests using wallpapers, icons, widgets, ringtones and more. The Zedge platform enables brands, artists and creators to share their smartphone personalization content with their fans in order to extend their reach, reinforce their message and gain valuable insight into how customers interact with their content.