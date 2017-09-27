MIPI Alliance Invites Developers in Mobile, IoT and Sensor Integration to DevCon Event in Bangalore, India

The MIPIÂ Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile influenced industries, today announced highlights of its forthcoming developers conference, MIPI DevCon Bangalore. The one day event will provide education, technical training and a networking forum for implementers of MIPI specifications.

WHAT: MIPI DevCon Bangalore

WHEN & WHERE: 27 October 2017, at the Leela Palace Bengaluru in Bangalore, India

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: The conference is tailored to developers who are interfacing sensors in mobile, IoT or automotive designs, or integrating imaging, displays and touch components in connected cameras, tablets, laptops and other devices. The program's technical content and practical use case sessions will appeal to system architects, engineers, engineering managers, and business and marketing executives. Members of the media and industry analysts are invited to attend with complimentary registration.

WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE EVENT: MIPI Alliance working group chairs and other MIPI experts will lead keynote and technical sessions to share their implementation experiences, demonstrate use cases and provide application examples. Several MIPI Alliance member companies will conduct product demonstrations.

WHY MIPI ALLIANCE IS HOSTING THE EVENT: Mobile technologies are rapidly expanding into new markets such as wearables, IoT, automotive and augmented/virtual reality. Many companies in Bangalore and across India's high-tech industry are actively pursuing these growth opportunities.

MIPI DevCon Bangalore will bring the latest information on MIPI specifications to developers in the region. Educational sessions will highlight how developers can apply MIPI specifications to achieve significant performance and integration advantages while shortening time to market and lowering component costs. In addition to the educational sessions, the exhibit area will offer opportunities to interact with MIPI member companies and view product demonstrations. The event schedule provides several networking opportunities as well.

"The focus of MIPI DevCon Bangalore is on developers who are implementing MIPI specifications in high-performing, cost-effective designs for mobile, IoT, automotive and other markets," said Joel Huloux, chairman of the board of MIPI Alliance. "MIPI DevCon Bangalore will bring education on MIPI specifications to this region's development community through implementation guidelines, best practices, use cases and access to industry experts."

TO REGISTER: Find more details and register at http://bit.ly/2h4QhdT. An "early bird" $49 registration fee is available until 6 October 2017.

PROGRAM DETAILS: The MIPI DevCon Bangalore agenda features expert commentary and presentations from MIPI members representing the industry's top companies working in mobile, IoT, automotive and other fast-growth markets.

Five comprehensive tracks will cover:

Exhibiting companies include BitfiEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH; Cadence Design Systems; Introspect Test Technology, Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Lattice Semiconductor Corp.; L&T Technology Services; Mentor Graphics; Mixel, Inc.; Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd.; Synopsys; Tektronix, Inc.; and Teledyne LeCroy.

Event sponsors include Introspect Test Technology, Inc.; Mixel, Inc.; and Teledyne LeCroy. Industry sponsors include the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA) and Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO). Media sponsors include Design & Reuse, Display+, EDACafe.com, EECatalog, EE Times, IoT Today, MEMS Journal, Semiconductor Engineering and Sensors Online.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the MIPI DevCon Bangalore sponsor information page at https://mipi.org/devcon/bangalore/sponsor.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPIÂ Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries.Â There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today.Â Founded in 2003, the organization has 300 member companies worldwide and 13Â active working groups delivering specifications within the mobileÂ ecosystem.Â Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visitÂ www.mipi.org.

