Lattice Semiconductor to Hold Analyst & Investor Day on October 12

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ LSCC), the leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced that it will hold an analyst and investor day on October 12, 2017 at the Shelburne NYC Hotel. A live webcast and replay will be available for those unable to attend the presentations in person.

Executive presentations on the Company's business strategy, markets and financials will be led by:

Product demos and lunch will follow presentations.

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Shelburne NYC Hotel, 303 Lexington Avenue (37th & Lexington), New York City

Live Webcast and Replay at Investor Relations Section: www.LatticeSemi.com

RSVP: Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in attending the event in person should RSVP to David Pasquale, dpasquale@globalirpartners.com or +1-914-337-8801.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) provides smart connectivity solutions powered by our low power FPGA, video ASSP, 60 GHz millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets worldwide. Our unwavering commitment to our customers enables them to accelerate their innovation, creating an ever better and more connected world.

For more information about Lattice please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.