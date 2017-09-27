HGC and VEON join forces to address customer needs of multinational enterprises

AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG , Sept. 27,Â Â VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ VEON, Euronext Amsterdam VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, and Hutchison Global Communications Limited (HGC), a leading fixed line operator, IT service provider and carrier's carrier, today announced a business collaboration to grow businesses in the enterprise market.Â

The collaboration will enable VEON and HGC to utilise their international backbone infrastructure, which covers more than 140 countries worldwide, in order to provide multinational customers with their own dedicated Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. The two companies plan to enrich their portfolio of services with phased launches of cloud computing, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) and other Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions.

To ensure an optimal worldwide customer experience, the two companies will provide a single virtual sales team for B2B services, combining their value proposition, services and procedures.

Eugene Viskovic , Chief Business Officer at VEON, said: "Our alliance of like-minded companies is determined to improve customer experience by harmonising service and quality. Crucially, this will also allow our multinational clients to save costs by purchasing solutions from a single provider."

Andrew Kwok , President of International and Carrier Business of HGC, said: "Combining HGC's extensive and highly resilient global network and rich experience in serving the enterprise sector, the collaboration with VEON will enable us to accommodate the dynamic telecoms and IT requirements of multinational enterprises with high flexibility."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, with the ambition to lead the personal internet revolution for over 235 million customers it currently serves, and many others in the years to come.

About Hutchison Global Communications Limited

Hutchison Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading fixed-line operator, IT service provider, carrier's carrier and one of Hong Kong's largest-scale Wi-Fi service providers. HGC empowers local and overseas customers with one-stop international, corporate, data centre and residential broadband services. HGC owns and runs an extensive optical-fibre network, coupled with four cross-border routes integrated with three of mainland China's tier-one telecoms operators, plus a world-class international network. The company is committed to developing cloud computing services and offering high-speed Wi-Fi service under the "HGC On Air" brand. HGC is a subsidiary of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1).

For more information on HGC, please visit www.hgc.com.hk. For more information on HTHKH, please visit www.hthkh.com.

