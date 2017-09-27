Voinext.com Launches Global Customer “Free Call” Service for Businesses Online

Voinext.com has launched in the UK and Ireland a new service which will allow potential and existing customers click on a website and call that company free from anywhere in the world. There are no software, hardware or installation costs and the company only pays per call received (between 1p to 5p per minute).

Jim Tracey, CEO, Voinext.com comments, "Search has transformed sales and marketing. Most people looking for a product or service will do an internet search on a smart phone, laptop, tablet or PC but today's online consumers are increasingly impatient. Those companies that can offer an instant free call at a time when the prospect is most interested will maximise conversion of web visitors and searches into sales."

Tracey says that the internet based technology and business model is the first online free to use, call-free service in the world.

The calls can be routed to landlines, mobiles or for bigger organisations into a call or support centre. The "Voinext free call" service can be added to email marketing campaigns as well as online advertisements to maximise effectiveness.

Jim Tracey added, "We believe that the pricing model makes this a no brainer. The business only pays for the service when it is used. In other words, if our service doesn't deliver the customer, there is no cost to the business - not even implementation costs. Do the maths - 100 potential customer calls within the UK or from anywhere in the world would cost up to £5 in total. At this cost, the return on investment is potentially staggering."

OSSM CLOUD, a leading software solutions provider has installed the service on its new corporate website.

"We love this cost-effective service and so do our clients," said Ray Ryan, CEO, OSSM CLOUD. "Whether it's for sales or product support, it proves that we are a truly 'customer centric' company."

"Voinext Free Call" is now available to use or trial on business websites. There are no set up costs or contract fees and the service may be downloaded on www.VoinextFreeCall.com.

ends