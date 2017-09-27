Triton Digital Expands Partnership with One Media Sales to Boost Programmatic Audio Advertising in the Netherlands

Triton DigitalÂ , a leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today an expansion of their partnership with the largest radio sales house in the Netherlands, One Media Sales (OMS), whereby OMS will operate Triton's programmatic audio advertising marketplace, a2x, in the Netherlands. This partnership enables advertisers and agencies throughout the Netherlands to buy digital audio advertising programmatically for the first time, with the ability to scale their campaigns across a number of premium publishers across the globe.

a2x is the world's first programmatic marketplace for digital audio that supports both open marketplace as well as private deals. a2x enables advertisers to execute non-skippable and brand safe audio ad buys across the highly engaged digital audiences of a wide variety of content types, including broadcast radio, streaming radio, sports, online gaming soundtracks, online music services, and podcasts. With the ability to target by a number of criteria's such age, gender, location, content format, cookie, and mobile advertising ID, a2x enables advertisers to execute effective, high-return buys through a single platform. Inventory within a2x is also accessible to buyers through a number of DSPs, including AppNexus, The Trade Desk, StrikeAd, AudioTrade, and RTBIQ.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with OMS to bring a2x to the Netherlands," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "They are the perfect partner with which to grow the digital audio marketplace in this region, and we look forward to working with them to provide Dutch publishers and advertisers with the unique opportunity to connect with new and engaged audiences."

"Triton's commitment to technological innovation and to building a better global audio marketplace is unparalleled," said JorisÂ van der Pol, General Director at OMS. "We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership, and look forward to leveraging the power of programmatic to further grow the digital audio and advertising industry in the Netherlands."

About Triton Digital Triton DigitalÂ® (https://www.tritondigital.com) is building a better audio marketplace by making online audio advertising more accessible, intelligent, and effective. Launched in 2006 and operating in more than 45 countries, Triton Digital is the largest global technology and services provider to the digital audio industry. Triton's technology is designed to help broadcasters, podcasters, and music services streamline their day-to-day operations, build their online audience, and maximize their online revenue. Its comprehensive product suite includes online audience measurement, streaming delivery and media players, advertising technology and online audience engagement tools. In addition, Triton operates a programmatic audio advertising marketplace that delivers a streamlined and effective way for brands to reach a range of audio audiences through a single programmatic platform.

About One Media Sales (OMS) OMS (https://oms.fm/) is a sales organization for radio in the Netherlands. Shareholders Talpa Radio and RadioCorp together make OMS an important player in the audio market. With its broad portfolio of OMS Studio and radio stations; Radio 538, Radio 10, Sky Radio, Radio Veronica, 100% NL, SLAM!, Sublime FM and the digital OMX stations OMS is a valuable addition to any media plan.