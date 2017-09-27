Saison Information Systems Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ 9640)(Headquarters Tokyo, Japan President Kazuhiro Uchida herein, "Saison Information Systems") has announced it is joining the Industrial Internet Consortium (Headquarters Massachusetts, USA Executive Director Dr. Richard Soley herein, "IIC"). IIC is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Saison Information Systems is one of Japanese leading system development company. It also develops and sells several highly acclaimed middleware products including the HULFT IoT, managed file transfer (MFT) middleware for IoT. HULFT IoT is enterprise-class managed file transfer middleware for IoT devices which prevents data loss in mission critical use cases such as the manufacturing process, payment, security, and monitoring. It is a version of the popular HULFT 8 MFT middleware, which is used by over 8,600 companies in 43 countries.

Background

After a comprehensive review of organizations related to IoT, Saison Information Systems determined that joining the IIC was the optimal choice based on the following objectives:

Also, Saison Information Systems is thrilled to contribute to IoT's standard specification and participate in advanced initiatives such as testbeds to help develop products that meet global needs as well as provide them.

Saison Information Systems' President, Kazuhiro Uchida, commented, "The IIC is recognized globally for their dedication to building an IIoT in which devices and systems around the globe are securely integrated to deliver transformational outcomes for the overall benefit of humanity. We are thrilled to become a member of the IIC and looking forward to contributing in every way we can."

About the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)

The Industrial Internet Consortium is a global, member supported, program that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things by coordinating ecosystem initiatives to securely connect, control and integrate assets and systems of assets with people, processes and data using common architectures, interoperability and open standards to deliver transformational business and societal outcomes across industries and public infrastructure.

About Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Trademarks