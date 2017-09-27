Charter to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results

STAMFORD, Conn. , Sept.Â Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10 00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 . A press release reporting such results will be issued atÂ 7 30 a.m. ET that day.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. Participants should go to the call link at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time in order to register.

Those participating via telephone should dial 866-919-0894 no later than 10 minutes prior to the call. International participants should dial 706-679-9379. The passcode for the call is 79481864.

The call will be archived at ir.charter.com under "Quarterly Results & Financial Information" approximately two hours after completion of the call. A replay of the call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 beginning two hours after completion of the call through November 8, 2017 . The passcode for the replay is 79481864.

About Charter

Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States . Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TVâ„¢ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internetâ„¢ access, and Spectrum Voiceâ„¢. Spectrum Businessâ„¢ similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reachâ„¢ brand. More information about Charter can be found at www.charter.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2017-financial-and-operating-results-300526384.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

http://www.charter.com http://ir.charter.com