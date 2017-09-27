T-Mobile to Acquire Remaining Interest in Iowa Wireless from Aureon

BELLEVUE, Wash. &T Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ TMUS, "T Mobile") today announced the Un carrier is accelerating its geographic expansion efforts in Iowa though a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining interest of Iowa Wireless ("iWireless") from Aureon. iWireless is a leading regional wireless provider serving Iowa, western Illinois, and eastern Nebraska with 103 full service company stores and authorized dealers that serve approximately 75,000 customers. This will give customers of iWireless access to all of T Mobile's Un carrier benefits and America's Best Unlimited Network. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 or early 2018.

"We're taking T-Mobile to every corner of the country and this deal shows our commitment to expanding in the heart of America," said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile. "We've been disrupting the wireless industry for the benefit of consumers for the last five years now and customers in Iowa will be able to experience the benefits firsthand."

Aureon's CEO, Ron Keller, said "T-Mobile, Aureon and our independent telephone company partners built iWireless over a period of nearly 20 years. Going forward, iWireless will benefit from T-Mobile's unrelenting focus on growth and continued investments in a high-quality network experience for their customers."

Since 2015, T-Mobile has doubled its LTE coverage and now covers 315 million people - almost every American and most of those in rural America. By the end of the year, the Un-carrier expects to expand LTE coverage to 321 million people. With its rollout of 700 MHz Extended Range LTE nearly complete, T-Mobile plans to further broaden its LTE footprint for customers with its newly acquired 600 MHz spectrum. In Iowa, T-Mobile will expand its LTE coverage this year in addition to further investment and buildout of 600 MHz in the future.

Expanding and improving the network will enable the Un-carrier to grow its distribution footprint with plans to open 3,000 stores in 2017, including 1,500 T-Mobile stores and 1,500 MetroPCS stores. In total, the company expects to have 17,000 branded locations across the country by the end of 2017.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Aureon

Aureon is a leading business solutions provider offering a comprehensive suite of support solutions focused on Technology, HR, Contact Center and Consulting services. As a trusted partner for organizations both small and large, we provide scalable and customizable solutions that keep our clients focused and productive. For more information, go to: www.aureon.com.

