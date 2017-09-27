Button Launches 'Purchase Path' For Today's Mobile-First Travel Industry

NEW YORK , Sept. Today, at the Skift Global Forum in New York City , mobile partnerships platform Button announced Purchase Path, the company's product solution allowing travel companies around the world to optimize their mobile partnerships by providing users with the best path to purchase across metasearch and any links that drive revenue in mobile.

The launch of Button's Purchase Path comes at an important time, with the travel industry continuing to show record growth year over year in mobile and expected to surpass $100 billion in the U.S. by 2020. However, when it comes to consumer bookings, the path from searching to actually booking has remained a complex experience. Users are often sent from the research phase to booking in a poorly-optimized mobile web experiences and in many cases still sent to desktop websites while in mobile. In fact, a recent Google study found that that more users preferred app experiences for bookings, with roughly 60% stating apps were "easier to use and navigate."

"Travel is the banner industry for partnerships driving better outcomes for the customer. As customer behavior has changed to focus on mobile devices, however, the user experience of these partnerships hasn't kept up, diminishing both performance and customer satisfaction," stated Chris Maddern , Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Button. "We built Button Purchase Path to be a scalable solution, giving the user the best path to purchase every time - reliably & quickly extending these partnerships into both apps and mobile web."

Travel publishers and metasearch giants are now able to optimize their mobile flows with Button's Purchase Path, giving them the ability to manage one integration within the Button Marketplace, unlocking the opportunity to improve an existing mobile flows through mobile web-to-app and app-to-app partnerships. Button's technology makes it possible for users to land in-app with their desired booking information in-place, properly transferring these details from the metasearch engine to the final booking provider. Additionally, with Button powering integrations, metasearch companies can now capture much more data on purchases driven from their properties.

Button implemented the new Purchase Path solution with a leading metasearch engine and optimized their links to an OTA and saw a 33% increase in conversions and a 50% increase in overall booking value per tap.

"It's exciting to see that our partners seeing better conversion, higher revenue, and more clear data - and most important of all - that their users are being given better experiences," added Michael Jaconi , Founder and CEO of Button. "Knowing the complexities of integrating and supporting deep linking into multiple apps - Button's Purchase Path is designed to empower metasearch players and OTAs to focus on optimizing their own experiences while letting Button make the passage of users as simple as the tap of a button".

To learn more about Button and the ability to optimize your mobile travel experience through Button's Purchase Path, visit www.usebutton.com.

About Button Button (www.usebutton.com) is the mobile partnership platform for the world's leading brands, providing a scalable solution and the simplest way to build partnerships that drive commerce. Through proprietary technology and hands-on service, Button facilitates discovery and transaction among consumers with a user-first experience. Current partners on the platform feature industry leaders such as Uber, Booking.com, Hotels.com, eBay, Groupon, Uber, Foursquare, and more.

The company was founded in 2014 and was voted the number one place to work in NYC by Crain's magazine and a Best Workplace in the U.S. by Inc. and Fortune Magazine. Button has raised more than $34 million in Seed, Series A, and Series B funding from Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Greycroft Partners, DCM Ventures, Accomplice Ventures, VaynerRSE and others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/button-launches-purchase-path-for-todays-mobile-first-travel-industry-300526169.html

SOURCE Button

http://usebutton.com